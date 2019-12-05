Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for harboring escaped jail inmate

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for harboring an escaped jail inmate.

Richard Hill, 43, from Scottsboro is charged with possession of a synthetic narcotic and obstruction for hindering the apprehension of an escapee. He was booked in the Jackson County Jail around 4 a.m. Thursday. He's being held on a $5,300 bond.

Richard Henry Hill Richard Henry Hill

Jericho Tidwell escaped from a work release detail at Stevenson Park about 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. He is in jail for a probation revocation and had been working this detail for several weeks, the department said.

Tidwell is a white, male, 5'10" tall, approximately 150 pounds with brown shaved hair, hazel eyes and numerous tattoos, including visible tattoos on his neck.

The sheriff's office said Tidwell was helping put up Christmas lights in the park. He pretended to use the bathroom and didn't come back, according to the department.

Tidwell is not believed to be armed, but authorities warn people to use caution if they see him. Read more on the search here.