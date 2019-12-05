Clear
BREAKING NEWS Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for harboring escaped jail inmate Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Morgan County deputies searching for man wanted for child abuse Full Story

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for harboring escaped jail inmate

Richard Hill was booked in the Jackson County Jail Thursday morning.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 2:40 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 2:42 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 2 Images

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for harboring an escaped jail inmate.

Richard Hill, 43, from Scottsboro is charged with possession of a synthetic narcotic and obstruction for hindering the apprehension of an escapee. He was booked in the Jackson County Jail around 4 a.m. Thursday. He's being held on a $5,300 bond.

Richard Henry Hill

Jericho Tidwell escaped from a work release detail at Stevenson Park about 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. He is in jail for a probation revocation and had been working this detail for several weeks, the department said.

Tidwell is a white, male, 5'10" tall, approximately 150 pounds with brown shaved hair, hazel eyes and numerous tattoos, including visible tattoos on his neck. 

The sheriff's office said Tidwell was helping put up Christmas lights in the park. He pretended to use the bathroom and didn't come back, according to the department.

Tidwell is not believed to be armed, but authorities warn people to use caution if they see him. Read more on the search here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events