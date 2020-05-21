Jackson County Sheriff's Office Deputies will have extra patrols for Memorial Day weekend

In Jackson County, the sheriff's office says even with coronavirus, it's expecting more people to be out on the roads this Memorial Day weekend.

That means you'll see extra deputies out making sure people follow the rules of the road.

If you are travelling during this holiday weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office wants to remind you to think before you get behind the wheel after drinking or you may see those flashing lights in your rear view mirror.

"Don't take your life or someone else's. Make that phone call and get someone to come get you," said Rocky Harnen, Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Harnen said they will have deputies out on the roads because they anticipate more traffic this Memorial Day weekend.

They will also have DUI checkpoints this weekend around the county.

"We do that several times a year. Normally during holidays such as memorial day because that's when we anticipate we will have more traffic and more drinking and driving going on," said Harnen.

He says during this pandemic as law enforcement it's hard to social distance, but if you do get pulled over, deputies are keeping your health in mind.

"When you make a traffic stop, we've encouraged out deputies to stay a little further back from the window than you normally would, keep that social distance area. It just makes people more comfortable that way and it's also safer for them and the person they stop," said Harnen.

Harnen says the extra patrols are paid for through state and other programs.