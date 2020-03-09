Jackson County Sheriff investigating homicide of woman in Hollywood

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on County Road 36 in Hollywood.
The sheriff's office says a woman was found dead and a male subject is in custody.
