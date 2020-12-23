Jackson County Sheriff: Man breaks into pawn shop, steals guns, sets fire; business destroyed

A Bridgeport man was arrested Wednesday after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said he broke into a business, stole guns, and set it on fire.

David Randall Holder, 35, faces burglary and arson charges after breaking into The Pawn Shop in the 43,000 block of Hwy. 72 in Stevenson.

The Pawn Shop in Stevenson on fire. (Photo courtesy of Bobby Steele) The Pawn Shop in Stevenson on fire. (Photo courtesy of Bobby Steele)

Rocky Harnen, sheriff’s office spokesman, said Holder broke into the pawn shop, stole guns and set the business on fire.

The building was destroyed.

More than 15 guns were recovered when Holder was arrested, Harnen said.

No bond was set as of Wednesday afternoon.