Jackson County Schools works to improve student mental health

Administrators say this year they are trying to be a trauma-informed school district.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 4:23 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Wednesday, Jackson County school teachers are returning to the classroom with a goal in mind: To improve student mental health.

This year Jackson County Schools is teaming up with a doctor to help identify students who suffer from PTSD.

Administrators told WAAY 31 students can suffer from PTSD from sexual abuse, extreme poverty and more. Each month teachers will receive a video to watch. It will teach them how to identify if a student needs help outside of school. Administrators said now is more important than ever to focus on mental health.

"I think with the mass shootings, it's obvious that one of the best things we can do is to prevent that in our school system, is to find those troubled children and to let them know that somebody cares them and there's another way to solve a problem," said Jackson County Director of Student Services, Rhonda Wheeler.

If teachers see that a student needs intervention, they are told to call the district office immediately.

