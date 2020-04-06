Jackson County Schools superintendent discusses online learning switch

As students across the state begin working online on Monday, Jackson County Superintendent Kevin Dukes explained to us that teachers are reaching out to students to check in with them.
He told us they partnered with North Alabama Electric to put WIFI hot spots in each school, so every community has access to internet.
He said they are temporarily stopping the feeding program that was run out of Dutton because of the state's stay-at-home order. Dukes explained that there has been great community support for the district and that overall, people understand this is uncharted territory and are being flexible.
Teachers will keep the lesson plans simple and limited. Overall, the district's main concern is the well-being and safety of each student.
