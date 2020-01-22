Clear
BREAKING NEWS Colbert County business owner indicted for criminally negligent homicide, assault Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Jackson County Schools substitute teacher arrested for child pornography Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Amber Alert issued for missing 4-month-old boy from Tennessee Full Story

Jackson County Schools substitute teacher arrested for child pornography

The district says the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect Wednesday on charges for child pornography.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 1:48 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A substitute teacher and volunteer coach in Jackson County Schools is in jail for child pornography.

The district says the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect Wednesday on charges for child pornography. The suspect has been banned from all school property.

The district says all background clearance and substitute licensing procedures were followed prior to the suspect’s employment.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events