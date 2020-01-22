Jackson County Schools substitute teacher arrested for child pornography

A substitute teacher and volunteer coach in Jackson County Schools is in jail for child pornography.
The district says the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect Wednesday on charges for child pornography. The suspect has been banned from all school property.
The district says all background clearance and substitute licensing procedures were followed prior to the suspect’s employment.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
