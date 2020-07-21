Jackson County Schools parents satisfied with re-opening plan, still have fears

With about two and a half weeks before school starts in Jackson County, parents are still trying to figure out the best choices for their children - the traditional classroom or virtual learning.

Tiffany Blackerby's high school son and Pre-K daughter will be back inside their schools for the first day. Blackerby says she knows it's what's best for her kids, but it doesn't make it any less frightening.

"I trust the school. They're doing the best they know how to do. We don't exactly have a guide book on how to get through a pandemic," Blackerby said.

Blackerby said she was satisfied with Jackson County Schools' re-opening plan, and says both of her kids will return to brick and mortar schools next month.

The district implemented different safety and sanitation protocols such as hand sanitizer stations and wearing a mask inside buildings. Blackerby said she knows certain things may change as the semester rolls on.

"I'm fine with it. I'm comfortable in the time that they're taking to make the decisions, and if it changes, it changes. We just have to learn to roll with the punches," she said.

However, even though she thinks the district is doing its best, it doesn't necessarily give her total peace of mind. She says she knows a lot of parents are unsure if they'll send their kids back to school in person because they're concerned about safety.

"You don't want your kids to get sick, then, on the other hand, they go to school and there is flu and there is step and other illnesses all the time, but I think this is a little bit more nerve-wrecking because this is new," she said.

Blackerby says it's important for everybody to respect each other's decisions and feelings when it comes to what parents decide to do with the children for the fall. She says it's a difficult time for all parents, so being understanding is essential.

The start date for Jackson County Schools' students is set for Aug. 7.