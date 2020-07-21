Clear
BREAKING NEWS Powerlines, tree down in the area of Mill Road in Madison Full Story

Jackson County Schools parents satisfied with re-opening plan, still have fears

With about two and a half weeks before school starts in Jackson County, parents are still trying to figure out the best choices for their children.

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 5:04 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2020 5:54 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

With about two and a half weeks before school starts in Jackson County, parents are still trying to figure out the best choices for their children - the traditional classroom or virtual learning.

Tiffany Blackerby's high school son and Pre-K daughter will be back inside their schools for the first day. Blackerby says she knows it's what's best for her kids, but it doesn't make it any less frightening.

"I trust the school. They're doing the best they know how to do. We don't exactly have a guide book on how to get through a pandemic," Blackerby said.

Blackerby said she was satisfied with Jackson County Schools' re-opening plan, and says both of her kids will return to brick and mortar schools next month.

The district implemented different safety and sanitation protocols such as hand sanitizer stations and wearing a mask inside buildings. Blackerby said she knows certain things may change as the semester rolls on.

"I'm fine with it. I'm comfortable in the time that they're taking to make the decisions, and if it changes, it changes. We just have to learn to roll with the punches," she said.

However, even though she thinks the district is doing its best, it doesn't necessarily give her total peace of mind. She says she knows a lot of parents are unsure if they'll send their kids back to school in person because they're concerned about safety.

"You don't want your kids to get sick, then, on the other hand, they go to school and there is flu and there is step and other illnesses all the time, but I think this is a little bit more nerve-wrecking because this is new," she said.

Blackerby says it's important for everybody to respect each other's decisions and feelings when it comes to what parents decide to do with the children for the fall. She says it's a difficult time for all parents, so being understanding is essential.

The start date for Jackson County Schools' students is set for Aug. 7.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 69075

Reported Deaths: 1268
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson8901185
Mobile6150161
Montgomery5178124
Madison358814
Tuscaloosa321555
Marshall240019
Shelby228727
Lee204338
Baldwin199014
Morgan172210
Etowah135615
DeKalb13257
Elmore126827
Walker125750
Unassigned118034
Dallas114113
Franklin102716
Russell9360
Houston8928
Limestone8795
Autauga83820
St. Clair8284
Cullman8267
Calhoun8146
Lauderdale7738
Colbert7579
Chambers73933
Tallapoosa70772
Butler68232
Escambia64012
Talladega6028
Jackson5763
Covington55316
Coffee5464
Pike5466
Dale5384
Lowndes51523
Barbour4794
Chilton4773
Blount4651
Marion43016
Marengo42811
Hale40123
Bullock39510
Clarke3877
Wilcox3519
Winston3508
Perry3353
Randolph32810
Sumter32313
Monroe3183
Pickens3087
Conecuh2909
Bibb2742
Macon26110
Choctaw23812
Greene2209
Washington2199
Henry1923
Lawrence1850
Cherokee1727
Crenshaw1723
Geneva1460
Lamar1341
Clay1242
Fayette1215
Cleburne801
Coosa731
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 79754

Reported Deaths: 847
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby16702245
Davidson16223166
Rutherford461841
Hamilton434140
Williamson256218
Sumner250561
Knox241318
Out of TN21849
Wilson162819
Trousdale15436
Unassigned13371
Bradley12397
Putnam12147
Montgomery11738
Robertson114314
Sevier11124
Tipton8098
Macon7038
Lake7020
Bedford68810
Maury6654
Hamblen6606
Bledsoe6411
Hardeman5567
Blount5387
Madison5002
Fayette4737
Washington4700
Sullivan4276
Loudon4083
Rhea4010
Dickson3900
Dyer3734
Cheatham3714
McMinn37119
Gibson3121
Lawrence3026
Anderson3003
Jefferson2641
Cumberland2556
Lauderdale2545
Greene2233
Warren2223
Smith2192
Cocke2171
Giles2072
Carter2052
Coffee2050
Hardin2037
Haywood1924
Monroe1857
Henderson1750
Obion1753
Marshall1662
Franklin1643
McNairy1621
Wayne1500
DeKalb1451
Hawkins1452
Hickman1430
Lincoln1430
Marion1324
Roane1250
White1243
Chester1200
Claiborne1180
Crockett1053
Weakley1011
Campbell1001
Overton911
Carroll802
Grainger740
Grundy722
Jackson720
Cannon710
Polk700
Unicoi690
Henry630
Humphreys622
Sequatchie610
Decatur590
Meigs530
Johnson520
Union500
Perry490
Stewart470
Morgan421
Fentress410
Scott360
Clay340
Moore320
Benton301
Hancock300
Houston300
Lewis190
Van Buren140
Pickett101

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events