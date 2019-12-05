Jackson County Schools getting more storm shelters

Five schools in Jackson County are about to get storm shelters thanks to a half-million-dollar state grant.

"Crowded....Kind of hectic," said Berger.

Woodville High's two storm shelters are built to hold about 250 people each. But students, teachers and staff add up to more than 550. Principal Jamie Darwin called it an uncomfortable situation.

"Especially if its hot outside...It gets hot in there real quick," said Darwin.

Woodville isn't the only school getting a new, $100,000 shelter. Section, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah and Skyline are also getting another shelter to help deal with overcrowding. Woodville junior Brett Berger told me why he thinks another shelter is needed.

"I'd feel safe in there if something were to happen," said Berger.

A grant from the state will pay for 75 percent of the project, the school district is on the hook for about $100,000.

"It's going to help the community as well because outside of school hours this is a shelter for the community of Woodville," said Darwin.

Officials say they hope to begin installing the storm shelters as early as spring of next year.

Emergency management officials say the 5 schools were chosen because they are each kindergarten through 12th grade and have the most students.

