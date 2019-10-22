Jackson County Schools get new 3D printers

Students in Jackson County now have access to cutting-edge technology. The University of Alabama in Huntsville has supplied every campus with 3D printers.

"They can print off scarabs, talk about ancient Egypt. They can print off hieroglyphics where they can print their name in hieroglyphics. You can do math. We can print out conic sections and the teacher and the math teachers can pull it apart," said Ishella Fogle.

Fogle and other representatives from the University of Alabama in Huntsville's research team have now delivered 3D printers to every Jackson County school.

"If you can get 3D printers in their hands and they can see that it's hands on and I can build something and I can make something, I think it keeps them interested," Fogle said.

A Section High School student, Jalen Evans, said he's excited to use this equipment in his anatomy class.

"You can actually interact with it, and I just feel like it's interesting you can 3D print organs," said Evans.

Each printer costs about $300. They are free to the school system.

Fogle said before her time with UAH, she was a high school teacher and saw firsthand how technology like this ignites a passion for learning.

"I had these students, they just weren't interested in school, and you give them something like that and they can go on programs like Tinkercad and design it and they're like, 'Oh, I can be a graphic designer or I can do CAD,'" said Fogle.