Jackson County Schools adding additional safety measures to re-opening plan

Parents in Jackson County should expect some changes to the district's re-opening plan. The superintendent says they’re needed after hearing concerns and questions from school principals.

Kevin Dukes, the superintendent for Jackson County Schools, said the original re-opening plan was set in a frequently asked questions format, but after speaking with principals and listening to their thoughts about schools re-opening, he will work to add additional safety measures to the plan to help make everyone feel safe.

"The general questions are who's responsible for cleaning, how are we going to change classes and are we going to be able to have assemblies? Different things like that," Dukes said.

Dukes said school principals weighed in with some concerns after the district released its original re-opening plan. The initial plan was listed as answers to frequently asked questions from parents.

"We are going to have assigned seats on the bus. We're going to load from the back and work our way to the front, and we're going to unload from the front and work our way to the back, so we'll have assigned seats there," he said.

"We're going 50-50 in the cafeteria, you know 50% will be about to sit in there, 50% somewhere else. There will be assigned seats when they're in the lunch room, and then we'll have assigned seats in the classroom," Dukes said.

"The reason for that is if somebody gets sick, we can keep up with who they were around so we can notify folks," he said.

Dukes said everyone knows school is going to have a different look and feel, but the district is doing everything it can to let everyone know safety first.

"We don't want to overwhelm our folks, but at the same time, the way they've done things in the past is going to have to be done differently. So, yes we're going to adapt as needed to make it work and be as safe as we can be," he said.

Dukes said they will release that adjusted plan by Wednesday.