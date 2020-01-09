Jackson County Road 17 still damaged from Feb. 2019 flooding

Jackson County officials tell WAAY they are worried this flood damage you can see behind me will get even worse if there's more flooding this weekend. People who live along the road say they're ready to see some major fixes sooner rather than later.

"Here we are almost a year later and the road is still not fixed," said Laura Derochers.

Right now, this portion of Jackson County road 17 between street name and street name in Larkinsville is blocked off. Bob Hansen has lived on the road for a decade. He told said this wash out doesn't stop people from driving. In the last year a stretch of what was dirt off of CR 17 has been compacted down into what almost looks like pavement as people skirt around the washed out road.

Jackson County commission, members said a decision on repairs is expected next week. The biggest hurtle is financing. Commissioners want to use state gas tax money and federal funding to fix four roads severely damaged in last year’s flooding. It’s expected to cost 6 million dollars.

A date has not yet been set for construction work to start on the road. County Road 17 will be one of the most expensive roads to fix at potentially 2.6 million dollars.