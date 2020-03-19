Jackson County Jail taking temperatures, more to combat coronavirus

A lot of us are making changes to our daily routines to deal with the Coronavirus threat, and that even applies to the Jackson County Jail.

The Chief of Corrections at the jail, Hal Nash, gave WAAY 31 a list of different precautions officials are taking.

He said it is his responsibility to make sure every inmate and employee inside these walls remains healthy.

Some of big changes the jail is making include no longer having inmates on work release anymore.

Nash said only about three inmates are even allowed outside of the building to clean up and work around it..

Inmates have to get their temperatures checked every time they leave and return to their pods. Every employee gets their temperature checked as well when they come into work and before they leave. Even new inmates and their arresting officers get their temperatures checked when they first arrive.

And, if that new inmate has a temperature over 100 degrees, they get taken to a medical facility.

Another move by the jail was to have the district attorney's office and courts evaluate low risk inmates. Those inmates now have either had their bonds reduced by the judges or been placed on house arrest.

