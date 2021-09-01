Jackson County Jail inmate caught after escaping through gate

An inmate at the Jackson County Jail is back in custody after escaping Wednesday morning.

William Holt escaped through an open gate when a delivery was being made to the jail about 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office contacted Scottsboro Police to establish a perimeter in the area. They also called in the Limestone County Prison K-9 tracking team and requested a helicopter from ALEA.

The K-9 team tracked Holt several miles in the woods and out to Willow Street by the Jackson County BOE office in Scottsboro.

He was caught in that area about 11:30 a.m.

Harnen said an escape charge will be added to Holt’s other charges.