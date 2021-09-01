Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jackson County Jail inmate caught after escaping through gate

William Holt

He escaped about 8 a.m. Wednesday

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 3:27 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

An inmate at the Jackson County Jail is back in custody after escaping Wednesday morning.

William Holt escaped through an open gate when a delivery was being made to the jail about 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office contacted Scottsboro Police to establish a perimeter in the area. They also called in the Limestone County Prison K-9 tracking team and requested a helicopter from ALEA.

The K-9 team tracked Holt several miles in the woods and out to Willow Street by the Jackson County BOE office in Scottsboro.

He was caught in that area about 11:30 a.m.

Harnen said an escape charge will be added to Holt’s other charges.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events