Jackson County Jail escaped inmate recaptured

An inmate who walked off from his work detail earlier this week was recaptured on Saturday.
Jericho Tidwell was helping to put up Christmas lights in Stevenson Park on Wednesday, December 4, when he pretended to use the bathroom and then never returned.
Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Scottsboro Police Department responded to John Rob Drive where they found Tidwell.
He was arrested on the new charge of Burglary Third-Degree. He also had an Escape warrant out for his arrest.
