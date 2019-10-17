Jackson County Emergency Management has new drone for search and rescue

Jackson County Emergency Management has a new drone.

What it lacks in size, it makes up for in technology. Officials say the most exciting things are the heat sensors. They say they will be vital to track down people during search and rescue missions.

The drone also works as a speaker for one-way communication and has bright lights. Jackson County is home to hard places to navigate like part of Cathedral Caverns and Buck's Pocket State Park.

First responders have searched for people in danger in both of those places just this year, and say that's why this drone is needed.

"We've got a lot of areas in Jackson County that a lot of people get trapped in, areas that people maybe get hurt. This technology will seek them out, find out where they're at and enable us to talk to them," said Tim Guffey, Jackson County Commission Chairman.

The drone costs more than $4,000. Jackson County was able to get it thanks to a grant from Alabama's Mountains Rivers and Valleys Resource Conservation and Development Council.