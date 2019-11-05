The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency has a new director.
Paul Smith, a former deputy director, will lead the EMA. He takes over after the former director, Felix Jackson, passed away.
The Jackson County Commission is now taking applications for deputy director. They're taking them until Nov. 14. You can see the application here.
