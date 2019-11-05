Clear

Jackson County Emergency Management Agency has a new director

Credit: Jackson County EMA (Emergency Management) on Facebook

Paul Smith, a former deputy director, will lead the EMA.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 8:35 AM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 8:36 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency has a new director.

Paul Smith, a former deputy director, will lead the EMA. He takes over after the former director, Felix Jackson, passed away.

The Jackson County Commission is now taking applications for deputy director. They're taking them until Nov. 14. You can see the application here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events