Jackson County EMA director dies

Felix Jackson, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency director

Felix Jackson, director of the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, has died.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 8:20 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Felix Jackson, director of the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, has died.

According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, Jackson suffered a medical emergency and died about 10 p.m. Monday.

“Felix felt personally responsible for the safety of the 53,000 residents of Jackson County, and worked tirelessly to do what was best for them. Please keep his family in your prayers in the coming days,” the post said.

