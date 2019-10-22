Jackson County EMA director dies

Felix Jackson, director of the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, has died.

According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, Jackson suffered a medical emergency and died about 10 p.m. Monday.

“Felix felt personally responsible for the safety of the 53,000 residents of Jackson County, and worked tirelessly to do what was best for them. Please keep his family in your prayers in the coming days,” the post said.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.