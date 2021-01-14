Jackson County Courthouse sweep expected for next week

In their meeting this week, the Jackson County Commission approved a sweep of the courthouse.

This comes as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a claim of inappropriate surveillance of a county employee at the Jackson County Courthouse.

The building is set to have a professional sweep.

The commission discussed in their meeting that the sweep should cost no more than $2,000. The sweep could include multiple county facilities. The vote was unanimous.

During the meeting, the commission also voted to approve the purchase of a new metal detector for the courthouse.