Jackson County Courthouse sweep expected for next week

The Jackson County Commission voted to go ahead with a sweep of the Jackson County Courthouse.

Posted: Jan 14, 2021 6:57 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

In their meeting this week, the Jackson County Commission approved a sweep of the courthouse. 

This comes as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a claim of inappropriate surveillance of a county employee at the Jackson County Courthouse.

The building is set to have a professional sweep.

The commission discussed in their meeting that the sweep should cost no more than $2,000. The sweep could include multiple county facilities. The vote was unanimous. 

During the meeting, the commission also voted to approve the purchase of a new metal detector for the courthouse. 

