Jackson County Courthouse shooting suspect released from hospital

A 72-year-old Alabama man shot by law enforcement in a courthouse last week has been released from the hospital.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen told WAAY 31 that Fred Swearengin had to undergo a second surgery on his hand.
Swearengin is accused of entering the Scottsboro courthouse on Sept. 18 with a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber and four loaded magazines.
Harnen said charges have not been filed against Swearengin.
Authorities have said Swearengin refused to surrender his weapon when confronted by deputies at the metal detector near the building's entrance and instead drew the gun, prompting a deputy to fire. Swearengin was shot multiple times.
The involved deputies have since returned to their posts. Swearengin's motive remains unclear. The state Law Enforcement Agency is investigating and reviewing surveillance video.
