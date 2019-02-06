Jackson County Commission to vote on closing some polling locations

In the next few weeks, the Jackson County Commission is set to vote on closing down anywhere from 8 to 10 polling locations.

The commission chairman says each location costs the county about $2,000 per year.

Glenn Stevens has been voting at the Larkinsville Stock Barn, which could possibly close down, for 15 years, and he says this place is part of the tradition of the town.

"I'd like to see it stay here," Stevens said. "It's a good atmosphere when people come and visit."

This polling location got a little over 200 voters last election, and the owner of the property, Max Barkley, says they see it as their civic duty to open their doors every election.

"We enjoy seeing the people come and go," he said.

The commission says if they decided to consolidate it with another location, it would be combined with Limrock Fire Hall, which is less than a 10 minute drive away.

Most of the locations the commission is looking at have less than 100 voters coming to them. The Jackson County Commission is set to revisit this issue at their next meeting on February 19.

---

Here is a list of the locations that could possibly be closed:

* Bishop Hall's Store

* Estill Fork Prince Store

* Hambrick Community Center

* Trenton Fire Hall

* Larkinsville Stock Barn

* Hollytree Grocery

* Holly Springs Mount Pleasant Baptist Church