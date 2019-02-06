Clear

Jackson County Commission to vote on closing some poling locations

The commission chairman says each location costs the county about $2,000 per year.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 5:36 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 6:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

In the next few weeks, the Jackson County Commission is set to vote on closing down anywhere from 8 to 10 poling locations.

The commission chairman says each location costs the county about $2,000 per year.

Here is a list of the locations that could possibly be closed:

* Bishop Hall's Store

* Estill Fork Prince Store

* Hambrick Community Center

* Trenton Fire Hall

* Larkinsville Stock Barn

* Hollytree Grocery

* Holly Springs Mount Pleasant Baptist Church

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events