In the next few weeks, the Jackson County Commission is set to vote on closing down anywhere from 8 to 10 poling locations.
The commission chairman says each location costs the county about $2,000 per year.
Here is a list of the locations that could possibly be closed:
* Bishop Hall's Store
* Estill Fork Prince Store
* Hambrick Community Center
* Trenton Fire Hall
* Larkinsville Stock Barn
* Hollytree Grocery
* Holly Springs Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
Related Content
- Jackson County Commission to vote on closing some poling locations
- Authorities locate missing man in Jackson County
- Alabama LGBTQ group closes all locations unexpectedly
- Madison County Commission takes next step in courthouse renovation plans
- Lauderdale County Commission approves new technology for sheriff's deputies
- Commission looking into overpasses to fix Colbert County train debacle
- Replacement named for Bob Harrison's Madison County Commission seat
- Madison County Commission and school board terminate agreement
- Vote to decide where to locate confederate monuments
- Inmate dies at Jackson County Jail
Scroll for more content...