Jackson County Commission to vote on closing some poling locations

In the next few weeks, the Jackson County Commission is set to vote on closing down anywhere from 8 to 10 poling locations.

The commission chairman says each location costs the county about $2,000 per year.

Here is a list of the locations that could possibly be closed:

* Bishop Hall's Store

* Estill Fork Prince Store

* Hambrick Community Center

* Trenton Fire Hall

* Larkinsville Stock Barn

* Hollytree Grocery

* Holly Springs Mount Pleasant Baptist Church