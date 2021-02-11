Jackson County Commission, school districts in debate over bond extension

The Jackson County Commission and school districts are in debate over a bond extension.

In 2014, the commission and school districts agreed that the county would delegate 2 cents of sales tax to education. The Jackson County school district is asking to extend that bond from the agreed upon from 2039 to 2051.

A school board representative explained at a commission meeting earlier this week that extending the bond could save the school district $900,000 in interest, because of lower interest rates.

There is a time crunch on this issue. The bid process for the Innovation and Career Academy goes out Feb. 18.

During Thursday night's meeting, the commission and districts discussed a few options for going forward, but no resolution was made. They discussed the Simplified Sellers Use Tax, trading different revenue streams and other potential caveats to be added to the extension.

They are meeting again next Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. to discuss again.