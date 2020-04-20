Jackson County Commission discusses reopening and emergency funding

During Monday morning's meeting, the Jackson County Commission voted to hire a temporary clerk to file paperwork needed to get reimbursed for coronavirus-related expenses from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

We're told they hired someone for a similar position after the deadly tornadoes in 2011.

Officials at the meeting also discussed reopening the courthouse on May 1.

"I think that we need to be very careful on how we return to service. So to answer your question, I think we can return to some type of service, but I think we need to take care in how we do that," said Jonathan Campbell, County Engineer.

The commission chairman plans to meet with county department heads to hammer out out the details of what reopening will look like.