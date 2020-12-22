Jackson County Commission chairman resigns

Jackson County Commission Chairman Tim Guffey has resigned.

It was announced Tuesday in a special called meeting of the commission that Guffey had submitted his resignation to Gov. Kay Ivey.

The commission voted Tuesday afternoon to accept Guffey’s resignation, and to have Vice Chairman Jason Venable serve as chairman until Ivey appoints a replacement.

No reason was given for Guffey’s resignation, which took effect immediately Tuesday.

The resignation comes one day after it was announced that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a claim of inappropriate surveillance of a county employee at the Jackson County Courthouse.

The announcement said a camera was removed on Dec. 15.

That statement mentioned only the four district commissioners, not the chairman: “The four District Commissioners of the Jackson County Commission have been advised that an investigation is underway by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency involving an allegation of inappropriate surveillance of a Jackson County Employee at the Jackson County Courthouse.”

