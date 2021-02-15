Jackson County Board of Education no longer asking for bond resolution

The Jackson County Board of Education is no longer asking for a bond resolution.

The Jackson County Commission and school districts were in debate over a bond extension. To find that original story, click HERE.

In a letter to board members and commission members, Jackson County Superintendent Kevin Dukes explained they no longer are asking for the resolution to extend the original bond from 2039 to 2051.

The letter says "we received good news from our bond attorney Scott Pierce that we can proceed with the 18-year, 2021 Warrant Issue. This new issue will moderately increase our annual debt service payments, but save the Board a substantial amount of interest, and leave the Board totally debt free until 2019."