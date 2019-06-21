DeKalb Co. to Jackson Co. police chase ends in corn field, injures 2 officers

Jordan Robinson from Huntsville is out on bond after being charged with drug possession, attempting to elude, and reckless endangerment. WAAY31 spent time talking to people who were there when it all happened.

"He said 'man, you got a birds eye view didn't you?' I said 'yes I sure did I got a front row seat," Paul Jones.

Wednesday, Paul Jones and his wife were in their front yard when he says 15 police cars rushed by chasing a car. Jones later learned that Powell and Scottsboro police officers, along with Jackson County deputies were chasing Jordan Robinson. Police say they tried to stop Robinson in Powell for having a switched tag on his car. That turned into a chase that went into Jackson County and past Jones' house on County Road 33. It ended in this corn field when Robinson's car hit a Hollywood police car and both crashed into the field.

"He didn't go a half a mile and they apprehended him," said Jones.

The officers were injured during that apprehension. A Scottsboro officer injured his head as he got out of the car and a Powell officer injured his shoulder. Both injuries were minor. Jones says his wife was mowing the grass near the road when the cars flew by and it was a close call.

"If he would've made one wrong move and come this way. No telling what would've happened," said Jones.

The two officers have since been released from highlands medical center and are doing just fine.Officers say Robinson might also be picking up some charges in DeKalb County. No word yet on what those charges will be.