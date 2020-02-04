Jackson Co. park cleanup could be delayed if there's severe weather

Part of the park is open now, but some areas are still closed where crews are working to remove pieces of boats and other debris out of the water. Crews are using a large crane to help pick up large pieces of metal and load it on to a barge. The Emergency Management director says last week was phase one, collecting evidence for investigators.

Now they are in phase two. The last phase will be making sure the water isn't contaminated anymore.

"It's a hard job to fix, but I hope that they get it done as soon as possible because this is a big part of the community and it's a really pretty thing with spring and summer coming up," said Victoria Crownowner.

Another obstacle could come with weather. If thunderstorms roll in it'll be too dangerous to work. Crews are working on the water and with mostly large, metal equiptment. Officials say it could delay the work to take more than a month.