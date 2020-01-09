Jackson Co. jail inmate attacks corrections officer

Investigators say Andrew Lambert was already in jail for a probation violation when he refused to get back in his cell and assaulted a deputy.

"The inmate hit the deputy 2 or three times in the face he ended up losing the fight and getting locked down and our corrections deputy ended up being sent to the ER," said Sheriff Chuck Phillips.

Sheriff Phillips said that corrections deputy is doing just fine after the attack Tuesday afternoon. Andrew Lambert is now charged with assaulting an officer on top of theft and probation violation charges.

"This was a one-on-one fight, due to being shorthanded, that's something we deal with everyday," said Sheriff Phillips.

Sheriff Phillips explained during the fight the other deputy assigned to the block needed to restrain another inmate. On some days only one officer is working that block.

"Probably would've been two-on-one if he hadn't had a backup with him that day," said Sheriff Phillips.

But the county claims there isn't currently funding to hire another deputy. Members are talking about a tax increase to pay for more deputies. Commission chair Tim Guffey says a penny sales tax increase would raise 6 million dollars in 1 year. Sheriff Phillips says he's not necessarily advocating for a tax, but says something must be done.

"Our county commission and legislators are going to have to figure out something," said Sheriff Phillips.