Jackson Co. investigators seize drugs, guns and cash during search

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Scottsboro, on Friday, March 29, officials executed a search warrant on County Road 70 in Stevenson.

The sheriff's office says the search was part of an ongoing 5-month investigation into methamphetamine distribution in the Stevenson area. During the search, investigators seized methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, firearms and $1,563 in cash.

Five people were arrested in connection with the investigation, the sheriff's office says.

Jimmy McCarson, 61, and Sharon McCarson, 60, of Stevenson were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of controlled substance (Lorazepam), illegal possession of prescription medication (Gabapentin), possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property fourth-degree. The sheriff's office says Sharon McCarson also had a warrant for failure to appear on possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bobby Hartley, 38, of Bridgeport was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.

Freddie Ramirez, 43, of Flat Rock was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house. Ramirez also had warrants for failure to pay on domestic violence third-degree and failure to appear (no driver’s license), the sheriff's office says.

Johnathan Clippinger, 54, of Chattanooga, Tennessee was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband second-degree and loitering in a drug house.

All five suspects were booked in the Jackson County Jail. The sheriff's office says Jimmy McCarson was later released on a $35,900 bond, Sharon McCarson was later released on a $37,400 bond and Clippinger was later released on a $13,100 bond.

The sheriff's office says Hartley remains in custody, and his bond has not yet been set. Ramirez remains in custody, and a hold has been placed by the Department of Homeland Security, the sheriff's office says.

Officials say more charges may be pending against some suspects in this case.