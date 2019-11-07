Clear
Jackson Co. gearing up for winter weather

Thursday morning Emergency management officials had their weekly national weather service briefing. Jackson County emergency officials tell WAAY31 what you need to know to stay safe.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

First, they say is make sure you're paying attention to the forecast. You can do that of course with the WAAY31 weather app.

If we get snow or ice they say you should only travel if necessary. The county engineer says they have thousands of gallons of brine, calcium chloride and rock salt ready to go.


If things look like they could get bad. They'll pre-treat the roads 48-hours in advance if they decide it is needed. This winter they have six snow plows to use, that attach to their trucks.

The emergency management agency says now is a good time to get that emergency kit in your car - water, a blanket and a flashlight.

