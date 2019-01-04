Jackson Co. attempted murder suspect bonds out of jail

On Thursday, William Smothers, who is charged with attempted murder and driving under the influence, posted a $76,000 bond.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Smothers was first arrested December 25 with the DUI charge, and it was then found out that he was involved in a cutting altercation, which is when he received the attempted murder charge.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the sheriff's office said the victim is okay, and he believes he had to have surgery for a severe wound.