On Thursday, William Smothers, who is charged with attempted murder and driving under the influence, posted a $76,000 bond.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Smothers was first arrested December 25 with the DUI charge, and it was then found out that he was involved in a cutting altercation, which is when he received the attempted murder charge.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the sheriff's office said the victim is okay, and he believes he had to have surgery for a severe wound.
Related Content
- Jackson Co. attempted murder suspect bonds out of jail
- Jackson County murder suspect posts bond
- Suspected murders being held without bond
- Lauderdale County murder suspects released on bond
- Murder suspect's bond reduced almost $100,000
- Suspect charged for Jackson County murder
- Murder suspect released in Lauderdale County on a $50,000 bond
- Inmate dies at Jackson County Jail
- Man arrested for attempted murder
- Man arrested for attempted murder
Scroll for more content...