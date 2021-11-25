Jackson Co. Woman released from jail after second violation of house arrest

A Jackson County woman is back on house arrest after being released from jail following a second violation of condition of her probation in a murder case.

Jail Records show Brittany Joyce Smith was released from jail just before Thanksgiving.

Smith was locked up for a second time this year because she violated her house arrest by going out to a trunk-or-treat with her kids on Halloween without permission.

Smith had asked for permission to see her kids trick or treat, and to leave her house. Her parole officer said she could see them before the kids went out, but ordered her back home, saying she could not go out with her family to a trunk or treat event.

The 34-year-old Stevenson woman is currently serving 18 months on house arrest after having served 18 months in prison for the shooting death of Joshua Todd Smith, a man she testified raped her and attacked her brother.

She also admitted to arson charges unreleated to the murder under that same plea deal.

The judge adjusted conditions of Smith's house arrest, including placing her on state probation monitor for the remainder of her house arrest and a prohibition on her leaving her house except to her probation officer, going to work on a pre-approved schedule or medical appointments.