Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office: Train derailment in Woodville caused by broken tracks

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said it's believed the derailment was caused by a portion of broken train tracks.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 5:49 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A spokesperson with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Rocky Harnen, said on Tuesday that it's believed a train derailment in May was caused by a portion of broken train tracks.

Deputies said in May that 26 coal cars on a Norfolk Southern train had gone off the tracks, spilling coal on County Road 8 at Venson Street in Woodville. No one was injured by the derailment. At the time, the coal train had been traveling east en route to Atlanta.

Train carrying coal derails in Jackson County

Norfolk Southern crews continue cleanup efforts after Jackson County train derailment

