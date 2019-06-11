Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office: Train derailment in Woodville caused by broken tracks

A spokesperson with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Rocky Harnen, said on Tuesday that it's believed a train derailment in May was caused by a portion of broken train tracks.

Deputies said in May that 26 coal cars on a Norfolk Southern train had gone off the tracks, spilling coal on County Road 8 at Venson Street in Woodville. No one was injured by the derailment. At the time, the coal train had been traveling east en route to Atlanta.

