Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office: Armed, dangerous suspect wanted after Dollar General robbery

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday around 7:45 p.m., Woodville police and the sheriff’s office responded to a robbery at the Dollar General Store on Highway 35 in Woodville.

The sheriff's office says when authorities arrived, they learned that a white adult male wearing a tan Carhartt jacket and matching bibs had entered the front door of the store with his face covered by burlap material. They say the suspect then approached two employees, showed at least one employee a handgun and demanded money.



Courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say the suspect took an unknown amount of cash and other items before leaving the store. He was seen leaving the parking lot and heading toward Woodville on a bicycle. The sheriff's office says the suspect is believed to be approximately 6 feet tall with a thin, athletic build.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office says. Anyone with information regarding the case should call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610 and ask for Investigator Rick Bremer.