Jackson Co. Sheriff: Woman arrested for animal cruelty after abandoning dogs

Jackson County deputies say the woman abandoned her two dogs in her former home.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 7:57 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 8:35 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Photo Gallery 2 Images

A woman, Taneca Lands, is out of jail Thursday night after Jackson County deputies say she abandoned her two dogs in her former home and left a sign on the door that said the house had termites and should be burned down.

WAAY 31 talked to family members in Flat Rock who say they don't know how long the dogs were left alone inside.

Right now, the sign is gone, but there's still some paper leftover in its place. Neighbors and family say the person who lived there left without warning and left the two dogs inside.

A family member of Taneca Lands didn't want to show her face on camera, but she said Lands moved out before being arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

"She never called and said nothing.....and when he called, she would never answer," the family member said. "I'd see the people that own the house go over there 2 to 3 times a day. They called here looking for her."

Right now, the dogs are at the Jackson County animal shelter. They're doing well and didn't show signs of being malnourished.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office couldn't confirm whether or not the house did have termites, but said the dogs were not seriously injured.

If convicted, Lands could be facing anywhere from a fine to a year in prison. A court date has not yet been set.

