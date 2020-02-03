Jackson Co. Park set to partially re-open, investigators set to release the cause of last Monday's deadly fire

We know the investigation centered around the boat where they believe the fire started. That boat was removed from the water, but investigators wouldn't tell us who the boat belongs to. We also know, the 4 boats still underwater were ruled out as not having anything to do with where the fire began. We've asked officials if any charges could be filed surrounding the cause of the fire, but they haven't answered that question just yet. There's still plenty of cleanup to go, but Monday the park is partially opening back up.

Officials ask the public to not go around any barricades or yellow tape. Those areas include behind KC's BBQ, the boat ramp on the south end, and the docks. Monday morning about 40 percent of the debris is cleaned up, according to official. Right now, they've filled a whole barge with wreckage and there's still plenty more to go. People who live here also want the public to be aware that what you see here at the docks could be an emotional shock.

"I just want them to understand that it's a lot worse in person, than it is when you see on TV. The cameras do catch it, but when you see it in person, it's so much worse," said Shannon Edmonds.