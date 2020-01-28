Jackson Co. Park and Marina clean-up plans for day after deadly fire

The Scottsboro fire chief said its almost impossible to know just how many people were out on the water as the fire spread. The sheriff's office says as of now they don't believe the death toll will rise above 8. A salvage crew is expected to be back on the water at 7:00 Tuesday morning. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management along with the Environmental Protection Agency will collect samples of the water to find out what chemicals are present and what needs to be done next.

We talked with one member of the crew who says while most of them are firefighters and first responders, working a tragedy like this never is easy.

"It's not easy. It's never easy. Even when you're in a house fire and see something its never easy, but we've been around it and we know what to expect," said Shane O'Neal, Southern Marine Towing & Salvage.

Right now, booms are set up in the water to contain debris like batteries, sewage, oil and gas. Testing will be done today to find out what chemicals are in the water. While crews work to clean that up, they're asking people not to swim, fish, or do anything on the water.