Jackson Co. EMA gets $37,596 grant for new tech

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency is set to order new tech to speed up search and rescue operations.

"We have a large management area and a lot of open lands around that where there's just no cell service and radio communication is difficult," said Eddie Tigue, captain of the Scottsboro-Jackson County Rescue Squad.

Tigue explained that the lack of cell service in some areas makes it hard to communicate with their team and can slow down a rescue.

"Time is always what's important. Find somebody, find them quickly and then get them out and get them help," said Tigue.

That's why the new technology the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency is set to receive is so important. It includes thermal imaging technology which will search for heat signatures.

"Whether you're getting close to somebody or somebody has at least been through there," said Joshua Whitcomb, Jackson County Emergency Management Deputy Director.

Whitcomb applied for the almost $40,000 grant from the Tides Foundation.

He says it'll make the difference during search and rescue.

Some of the technology upgrades will start right here in the Jackson County EMA office.

They'll install a new monitor system so they can watch and report what's happening. They'll also improve their connectivity to make coordinating their response faster.