Jackson Co. EMA Director laid to rest

The director of the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency was laid to rest Saturday. Felix Jackson died on Monday after he had a heart attack.

"It's a dreary day for a dreary occasion." Craig Holcomb said.

But, Felix was the silver lining in those gray clouds.

"It's almost like Felix is telling us everything is going to be okay. Honestly, i don't think he would have wanted today to have been any other way. Other than overcast, so he could be the center of attention once again," Gerald Barns said.

Felix always put the needs of others ahead of his, and made sure people in the community were aware and safe when bad weather headed their way.

"It was his personal obligation to do everything that he could to protect them and serve them and just outstanding. He truly, truly had a servant heart," Holcomb said.

Friends, family and loved ones packed the gymnasium at Stevenson Middle School to remember his life and the impact he had on them.

"Whether you worked with him or worked indirectly with him, if you ever had a chance to meet Felix Jackson, that's one person you will never forget," Barns said.

Friends said he was a person people loved as soon as they met him.

"If you met Felix for the first time, 10 minutes after you met him you'd walk off and say 'That was a good guy.' If you knew him for 50 years, you'd say 'Man, that's a good guy,'" Kenneth Hardin, who used to be Felix's high school principal said.

He made sure everyone felt special and even gave them a specialized nickname.

"I had several. It depended on whether he was aggravating me or I was aggravating him, but the first nickname he gave me was Little Brodinski," his best friends said.

"I was coach. My wife was Mrs. H," his former principal said.

"He called me Lil' Budddy," his friend said.

"Short stuff or short cake, some reference to being short," one of his former classmates said.

Though his sudden passing left a void in their lives, they hope they can remember and honor Felix the best way they can through their service.

"If there was anybody that I would want to pattern my life after with the compassion and the will to help other people, it would be Felix Jackson," Barns said.

Even after his passing, Felix will continue to impact and help the people in the community. His family created a memorial fund in his honor. The money raised will be used to create a scholarship to help young people who want to pursue a career of service go to college.

You can donate at the First Southern State Bank in Scottsboro and Stevenson.