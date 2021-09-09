Jack’s opening new Florence restaurant, giving free breakfast to first 50 customers

Jack’s will open a new restaurant in East Florence on Friday, located at 101 Jeremy Drive.

The first 50 customers will receive free breakfast for a month.

An official open time for the new store has not been announced, but most of the Shoals locations at 5 a.m.

From a news release:

“Jack’s is thrilled to open this historic location in the East Florence community,” Todd Bartmess, Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO, said in the release.

“We are excited to open another restaurant in Florence, a community that we are proud to have been a part of for years. We look forward to celebrating its grand opening with our neighbors by gifting free Jack’s for one month to the first 50 guests to make a purchase.”

The restaurant will feature the Jack’s Southern Charm design, which includes a large, open-concept dining room filled with natural light and a window through which guests can see their biscuits being made from scratch.

It also contains porch seating with rocking chairs, a porch window and a drive-thru.

In preparation for the grand opening, Jack’s is hiring ambitious and passionate part-and full-time team members, including managers, who will go above and beyond the call of duty to make every guest feel right at home.

Jack’s offers incredible perks, including health and dental insurance, flexible hours and weekly pay. To apply for a career at Jack’s or for more information, visit workatjacks.com.