Jack Doss proud of former players

John Petty is getting ready to represent Huntsville on the national stage playing for Alabama in the NCAA Tournament.

The senior has a big support group back here in the "256," One of his biggest fans being his former high school coach, Jack Doss.

Doss said Petty is like a son to him. The now Grissom basketball coach is excited to watch Petty compete against Iona Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

Doss said Petty has been big for Bama on defense, but he wants to see his guard take more shots.

He thinks if Alabama gets hot, they'll be the ones standing under confetti come the first weekend in April.

"Well I think they can win it," Doss said. "They're the dark horse, but they got so many players, and people who can shoot and this game is all about shooting, and he has the guys playing defense. They have a shot at going a long way in the tournament."

Petty isn't the only player dancing who Doss coached.

Justin Hopkins and Texas Southern are moving on.

Doss coached Hopkins at Jemison too!

He's proud of see his former star get a dub on opening night of the tournament.

"J Hop is a great player, he led us to three state championships," Doss said. "He'll play overseas for money, so I'm excited about Justin Hopkins future."