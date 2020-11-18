Jury deliberations begin in Morgan County capital murder trial

Jury deliberations began around noon in the capital murder trial for Roger Dale Stevens in Morgan County. Stevens is accused of killing his ex-wife, Kay Stevens, at her Decatur bakery on Danville Road in 2015.

The prosecution and the defense gave their closing arguments Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, the prosecution rested its case, and the defense chose to not bring any witnesses to the stand, which the judge said was unexpected.

This is the first murder trial in Morgan County since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Normally, in a capital murder trial, there are 12 jury members and two alternates, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the court decided to add two extra jury alternates in case the virus impacts the trial.