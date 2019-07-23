Clear

JSU Head Coach John Grass praises Decatur native

Grass said words can't describe what Josh Pearson means to program.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

JSU Head Football Coach John Grass says he can't put into words what Josh Pearson means to the program.
He says the best way to put it is josh his a servant. And Graas says he's lucky Josh stuck with JSU.
"He's such an ambassador with his on the field play, but even off the field, every day he's in an elementary school, and a different elementary school," Grass said. "One day its Alexandria, etc.. if he's not doing that he's at basketball games, sweeping the floor and setting up chairs before the game. He knows everyone on campus. I hear he can grill a pretty good hot dog at softball and baseball games."

Pearson and JSU open up their 2019 season at Southeastern Louisiana.

