JP2 hires new Athletic Director

St. John Paul II Catholic High has a new Athletic Director.

JP2 released the following statement on the hire:

McManus comes to St. John Paul II from his alma mater, Malvern Preparatory School in Malvern, PA. Since 2016, Matt was Malvern Prep’s Director of Alumni Relations and Athletic Development. In this role, he successfully developed and launched several initiatives,including an annual 5K race, a new online networking platform and a rotational internshipexperience for seniors with Malvern alumni. During his 7-year tenure as an assistant coach for the Varsity Basketball team, the team wrapped up the winningest season in school history, recording 27 wins. Additionally, the team captured its first undefeated league championship in four decades and finished second in the state. Along with coaching hoops, McManus was the Head Coach for the middle school JV Lacrosse team for four years. As a student, McManus was a three year varsity letter winner and team captain for the basketball team. After graduating from Malvern in 2008, Matt went on to play at the Division III level at DeSales University and Widener University.

On the opportunity to lead JPII Athletics, McManus said, “I was attracted to JPII because it is

a very unique and opportune position as the only Catholic high school in the northern part of the

state. That’s not to say there isn’t competition, but with the ability to offer a best-in-class education

rooted in Faith, coupled with the Arts and Athletic programs, JPII has the potential to solidify itself

as THE premier Catholic High School experience."

He closed by sharing a quote that he lives by and has been instilled in him ever since he can remember and that is “You can easily judge the character of a man by how he treats those who can do nothing for him.”