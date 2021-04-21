JP2 girls tennis wins state

JP2 is jumping for joy!! The St. John Paul II Falcons took home the girls 4A-5A state tennis title Tuesday!
The team came out on top with a score of 63!! Congrats on a great season!
Falcons on top in AHSAA state tennis competition
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 4:30 PM
