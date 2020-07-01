JP2 Senior heading west for college basketball.

After a successful career for St. John Paul II. Basketball star, Nick Bonifay, signed with Oklahoma City University to play college ball.

"My first word was ball, my first toy was the Little Tykes basketball hoop," Bonifay said.

Bonifay said OCU has a strong history in men's and women's basketball.

"Men's and women's program have the most conference championships in naia history so thats pretty cool," Bonifay added.

The All-Area honoree plans to coach and open a gym one day to teach basketball to the next generation. Congrats, Nick!