JP2 QB Seth Brown shines with 509 Yards in 49-36 Class 4A Win over West Morgan

Quarterback Seth Brown of Saint John Paul II Catholic completed 25-of-30 passes for 520 yards and five touchdowns as the Falcons (4-2) beat West Morgan 49-36 last weekend in a key Class 4A, Region 7 battle in north Alabama. He also rushed for 94 yards and two scores – giving him 614 total yards and seven TDs accounted for.

Brown’s amazing performance for St. John Paul II Coach Thomas Lloyd’s Class 4A Falcons (4-2) from Huntsville vaulted him into the AHSAA Offensive Spotlight for Week 6 of the 2019 prep football season. His effort also wrote his name into the AHSAA Record Book. The 520 passing yards ranks sixth all-time for single-game performances behind leader Chris Smelley, who passed for 565 yards and three TDs in a 43-31 Class 1A playoff setback to eventual state runner-up Brantley in 2005.

Other top entries in the AHSAA Record Book include: James Raines of Class 1A Berry passed for 563 yards in 71-22 win over Brilliant in 2016; Dustin Cagle of Class 1A Lynn had 548 passing yards in the Bears’ 61-36 win over Hubbertville in 2005; Jeremy Helms of Class 5A Russellville rolled up 544 yards in s 48-20 victory over J.O. Johnson, also in 2005; Geoffrey Bramblett of Class 3A Locust Fort had 529 yards passing in a 70-40 loss to Cleburne County in 2011; and Brodie Croyle of Class 1A Westbrook Christian passed for 528 yards in a 54-20 triumph over Donoho in 1998.

Brown, a 5-foot-5, 140-pound senior who has completed 118-of-167 passes for 1,913 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, was just four yards shy of the AHSAA single-game total offense record (618) set by Jack Poundstone of Trinity Presbyterian in a 2008 second-round 54-40 playoff loss to eventual state champion Cordova. The 614 total yards for Brown now ranks second in the AHSAA single-game total offense category.

St. John Paul II receiver Sean Zerkle was the chief target of Brown’s passes with seven catches for 209 yards and four TDs. Angelo Hunter also had 10 catches for 134 yards. The Falcons did not punt the entire night.