JP2 Baseball player earns scholarship

Before it's time to hit the diamond one last time, a St. John Paul II student made his college choice official, signing a baseball scholarship with Faulkner University in Montgomery.

Jim Robinson III along with this parents celebrated the signing with the rest of the Falcons Friday afternoon!

Robinson says Faulkner offered him academic and athletic scholarships, and he's honored to play baseball at the next level. He thanks God for giving him the ability to play the game, and his parents, coaches and teammates for support.

Going from a small school to a university will be a change of pace for Jim. He shares what he'll take from JP2 with him to college.

"You know learning to be a family, because we aren't a huge school,' Robison said. "With a lot of schools, they have a little bit separate areas, perpetrate cliques, but we are about 400 people in this school, we are all real close. I pretty much know everybody in this school so, it's kinda like being in a family with the baseball team and all. I can't wait."

Robison said he plays first and third, but is open to help out the Falcons at any position.