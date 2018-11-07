JP2 Accomplishes Post-Season Dream

St. John Paul II Catholic High School had a record of 1-9 last season, but this year they've turned it around. The Falcons regular season record is 8-2. It went from only winning one game last season to only losing two games this season. This puts this team in the history books.

This program hasn't lost a game since they played Randolph School on October 12, 2018. They ended their regular season tied for second with Randolph and Kate Duncan Smith D.A.R in 4A Region 7.

JP2 will play Good Hope High School out of Cullman, Ala. on Friday.

Senior captain Connor Sisk said he hopes this season changes the future of Falcon football.

"So I think if we can carry this momentum, this game can show that we are more than a one and done team. We can turn into a legacy team and just build a foundation for future programs,” Sisk said.

JP2 has some stiff competition in its first post-season match up. The Raiders are 9-1 this season.

Falcons head coach David Lloyd said Good Hope is probably his teams toughest competitor this season; and they played North Jackson earlier this year.

“It’s a new season for us. The regular season is over and it’s either survive and advance or one and done,” Lloyd's message to his team that he hopes will keep them focused.

The winner of the game of Friday will take on the winner of the Jacksonville-Rogers game.